Taylor Swift to release new song Only The Young The pop superstar recorded the track for her upcoming Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana', which is set to hit the streaming service on January 31.

The hitmaker is to discuss writing the political song, which is the singer's reaction to the results of the US midterms The documentary will also see the singer open up about her mother Andrea's battle with a brain tumour.

Taylor revealed on Tuesday (21.01.20) that her parent is going through a "really hard time" at the moment as doctors discovered the growth on her brain while she was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer recently.

Speaking to Variety, the 30-year-old songstress explained: