Minnesota Supreme Court Upholds Minneapolis’ Minimum Wage Ordinance 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:21s - Published Minnesota Supreme Court Upholds Minneapolis’ Minimum Wage Ordinance The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the City of Minneapolis' authority to impose a minimum wage that's higher than the state's. Katie Johnston reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this MPR News In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld the $15 an hour minimum wage ordinance in… https://t.co/iPrTWaMDNO 1 minute ago ⚖️Time For a Reckoning RT @MinnPost: Minnesota Supreme Court upholds Minneapolis $15 minimum wage; Supt. Graff discusses the Comprehensive Design Plan; Kemps to c… 20 minutes ago MinnPost Minnesota Supreme Court upholds Minneapolis $15 minimum wage; Supt. Graff discusses the Comprehensive Design Plan;… https://t.co/frhWdr2y55 25 minutes ago Charles Hallman RT @WCCO: Minnesota Supreme Court upholds Minneapolis' minimum wage ordinance; Mayor Jacob Frey applauds decision. | https://t.co/S6qmhKAfKO 3 hours ago PulpNews Crime #Minnesota Supreme Court Upholds #Minneapolis' Minimum Wage Ordinance - Jan 22 @ 3:01 PM ET https://t.co/0G0zRw2NiV 3 hours ago Brad Cloud RT @KSTP: The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the Minneapolis ordinance did not conflict with the Minnesota Fair Labor Standards Act, as… 4 hours ago Charlotte Scot Supreme Court Upholds Minneapolis Minimum Wage https://t.co/hCoUDY5Ay2 4 hours ago MinnPost Minnesota Supreme Court upholds Minneapolis $15 minimum wage; U of M researchers improve the effects of Duchenne mu… https://t.co/jptHpHFBVf 4 hours ago