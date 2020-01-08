Global  

Drummer Joey Kramer Sues Aerosmith Over Being Excluded From Grammys Performance

Drummer Joey Kramer Sues Aerosmith Over Being Excluded From Grammys Performance

The Boston-based band has responded by saying Kramer isn’t ready to take the stage.

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Aerosmith Reacts to Joey Kramer Suing Band Ahead of Grammys (Report)

Aerosmith is responding to member Joey Kramer reportedly filing a lawsuit against them for excluding...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



marissa_hampton

Marissa Hampton RT @snydenydn: Aerosmith co-founder, drummer Joey Kramer, 69, is suing Steven Tyler and their band for allegedly freezing him out before a… 3 minutes ago

AndersonMIX97

JUSTIN ANDERSON Longtime Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has filed a lawsuit against his bandmates after claiming they have excluded… https://t.co/JL7cuDBUQC 11 minutes ago

aloc103_

jerry lynch Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer sues band for ‘devastating’ decision to block his return ahead of Grammy honors https://t.co/P5lTTnh7J4 16 minutes ago

BreakingNewzman

BreakingNewzman Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer sues band for ‘devastating’ decision to block his return ahead of Grammy honors https://t.co/1mHVXX9A68 18 minutes ago

1059therock

1059 The Rock Kramer says his band of 50 years is trying to prevent him from playing the Grammys this weekend. https://t.co/nN2APLaozF 24 minutes ago

1023WBAB

102.3 WBAB Sad state of affairs in the Aerosmith camp. Do you think the band is right in their action? How about Joey? - Finge… https://t.co/Cnmuai485o 24 minutes ago

WLOS_13

WLOS Joey Kramer says he's been kept out of @Aerosmith since hurting his ankle and missing shows last year. https://t.co/odE5eUr4aV 59 minutes ago

sentineltribune

Sentinel-Tribune BOSTON (AP) — Aerosmith's drummer, Joey Kramer, is suing his bandmates because they won't let him play as the band… https://t.co/Efl35V7wcO 1 hour ago


Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the news..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy recently announced a number of artists that are set to perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. . Along..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

