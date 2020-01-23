Global  

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Australia Plane Crash

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Australia Plane Crash

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Australia Plane Crash

Three American crew members have died in Australia after an air tanker crashed in the state of New South Wales, where fires continue to burn out of control.
3 American Firefighters Killed When Plane Crashes In Southern Australia [Video]3 American Firefighters Killed When Plane Crashes In Southern Australia

The plane went down in the snowy mountains of New South Wales, about 70 miles from Australia's capital. Authorities did not immediately identify the firefighters.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:15Published

Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet [Video]Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet

A plane used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia is feared to have crashed in New South Wales.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

