3 American Firefighters Killed When Plane Crashes In Southern Australia

3 American Firefighters Killed When Plane Crashes In Southern Australia

The plane went down in the snowy mountains of New South Wales, about 70 miles from Australia's capital.

Authorities did not immediately identify the firefighters.
SamBake33905016

Sammytiga RT @bobbydupree: Officials: 3 American firefighters killed when large C-130 water tanker crashes while fighting wildfires in Australia's so… 8 minutes ago

ldundas96

Lorraine Dundas RT @rtennantwood: Words cannot adequately convey our gratitude to the 3 American firefighters killed today when their air tanker crashed. I… 13 minutes ago

rtennantwood

𝚁𝚘𝚋𝚒𝚗 𝚃𝚎𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚗𝚝-𝚆𝚘𝚘𝚍 𝙿𝚑𝙳 🌏 Words cannot adequately convey our gratitude to the 3 American firefighters killed today when their air tanker cras… https://t.co/tbr5i8e7iC 39 minutes ago

Mitt_Fit

Trump Gal aka Trumpster - TEXT DREAM to 88022 RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING: Plane that crashed in Australia — killing three American firefighters — was previously used to fight wildfires in Sou… 40 minutes ago

NWQLD

🇦🇺 NWQLD🐂🦘🇦🇺 RT @TruBluAussie83: To the three American Firefighters who were killed this afternoon when their water bombing plane crashed in southern NS… 42 minutes ago

DeanAkasaka

dean　ディーン RT @7NewsBrisbane: Australia's bushfire crisis has taken a tragic twist with three American firefighters killed when their Hercules water b… 52 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News 3 American Firefighters Killed When Plane Crashes In Southern Australia https://t.co/VGaJ9n3ZSc https://t.co/BwUgahDB6S 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia [Video]Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia

A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia has crashed killing three American crew members, officials have said. The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Australia Plane Crash [Video]3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Australia Plane Crash

Three American crew members have died in Australia after an air tanker crashed in the state of New South Wales, where fires continue to burn out of control.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:26Published

