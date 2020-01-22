Global  

Local doctor discusses coronavirus amid reports of sickness spreading

Local doctor discusses coronavirus amid reports of sickness spreading

Local doctor discusses coronavirus amid reports of sickness spreading

Multiple countries are dealing with the coronavirus after reports of the virus originating in China.

Dr. Daliah Wachs says she recommends getting checked if you are not feeling well.
Local doctor discusses coronavirus amid reports of sickness spreading

