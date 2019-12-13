Global  

Myanmar braces for Rohingya genocide ruling by UN court

Myanmar braces for Rohingya genocide ruling by UN court
ICJ orders Myanmar to take steps to protect Rohingya

World court says Myanmar must immediately ensure its military does not commit acts of genocide...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by BBC News, Reuters


International Court Rules On Rohingya Genocide Case

The International Court of Justice in the Hague on Thursday approved emergency measures to protect...
NPR - Published


Myanmar ordered to end abuses against Rohingya [Video]Myanmar ordered to end abuses against Rohingya

They have also ordered the government to protect all evidence for a potential genocide trial.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Myanmar leader urges World Court to drop genocide case [Video]Myanmar leader urges World Court to drop genocide case

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi called on World Court judges on Thursday to dismiss an accusation of genocide against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority, saying its own justice system should be..

Credit: Rumble

