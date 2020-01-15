Global  

Democratic House Managers To Resume Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial

Katherine Johnson reports House Managers will be back in the Senate today for the second of their three days of opening arguments.
Recent related news

Democratic House Managers Make Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial

The impeachment trial continued Wednesday as Democratic House managers laid out their case for...
NPR - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsReutersJapan TodayNewsy


Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Trump Impeachment Managers to Represent House in Senate Trial

Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Trump Impeachment Managers to Represent House in Senate TrialHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced seven impeachment managers who will represent the...
The Wrap - Published


WTVYNews4

WTVYNews4 Day two of President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial featured the Democratic House managers making their opening a… https://t.co/RAXCYcbc5I 3 hours ago

WakeUpAmericaDR

Wake Up America, the Original The House managers prosecuting the case against President Trump blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s pr… https://t.co/t9OF8pBTsm 2 days ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed an amendment as House Democratic managers and President Donald Tr… https://t.co/xri3XyE7VW 2 days ago

3NewsNowOmaha

3NewsNow Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed an amendment as House Democratic managers and President Donald Tr… https://t.co/AYEVQHEk3A 2 days ago

3NewsNowOmaha

3NewsNow House Democratic managers and President Donald Trump's legal team are currently debating a set of proposed rules fo… https://t.co/iO14IdE8Tq 2 days ago

ResisterChic

💧☃️Resister Chic☃️❄️ House managers prosecuting case against tRUMP blasted McConnell’s trial rules as “rigged,” hours before impeachment… https://t.co/YVdKHDJ5Zt 2 days ago


Recent related videos

Impeachment Trial Continues [Video]Impeachment Trial Continues

Democrats say there is evidence they say shows President Trump should be removed from office, but the president's legal team is eager to push back.

Credit: CBS4 Miami

All You Need to Know for Thursday [Video]All You Need to Know for Thursday

We now enter day three of President Trump's impeachment trial. News 10 has the latest developments that occurred overnight.

Credit: WTHI

