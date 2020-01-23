Global  

Alleged Epstein Madame Ghislaine Maxwell’s Personal Email Hacked

In a letter filed with a New York federal court judge, her lawyer alleges confidential information was left unredacted leading to her email being hacked.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
