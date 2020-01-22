Global  

"He's unstoppable" Pence says in apparent reference to Trump

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has made an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's impeachment troubles, saying the Republican leader was "unstoppable" in a conversation with Israel's prime minister caught on camera.
"We're contending.

He's unstoppable.

Like somebody else I know," Pence told Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (January 23), after the prime minister greeted him and asked a question, which was inaudible, at a Holocaust memorial event in Jerusalem.

An impeachment trial is under way in the U.S. Senate, with Democrats accusing Trump of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected.

Indicted on corruption charges, Netanyahu - who has asked for parliamentary protection from prosecution - could also face his own trial.

Both leaders deny any wrongdoing.




