'He's unstoppable' Pence says in apparent reference to Trump

"We're contending.

He's unstoppable.

Like somebody else I know," Pence told Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (January 23), after the prime minister greeted him and asked a question, which was inaudible, at a Holocaust memorial event in Jerusalem.

An impeachment trial is under way in the U.S. Senate, with Democrats accusing Trump of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected.

Indicted on corruption charges, Netanyahu - who has asked for parliamentary protection from prosecution - could also face his own trial.

Both leaders deny any wrongdoing.