Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NASA Satellite Captures Australia’s Burn Scars from Devastating Fires

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
NASA Satellite Captures Australia’s Burn Scars from Devastating Fires

NASA Satellite Captures Australia’s Burn Scars from Devastating Fires

Raging bushfires have left hundreds of miles of burn scars on Australia.

The real-time NOAA and NASA satellite images help support time-critical relief efforts like wildfire management, air quality measurements, and flood monitoring.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Escaping Flinders Chase Fire Storm [Video]Escaping Flinders Chase Fire Storm

Occurred on January 3, 2020 / Flinders Chase, Kangaroo Island, Australia Info from Licensor: "This is a video of us on a mobile Cfs truck driving out of Flinders Chase during a second burn over within..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 12:25Published

Satellite images show the scale of Australia's wildfires [Video]Satellite images show the scale of Australia's wildfires

SYDNEY — Australia's wildfires are so big now that satellites in space are able to spot the fires. Footage captured from Japan's Himawari-8 satellite shows plumes of smoke covering eastern..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.