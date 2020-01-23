Global  

Actress Annabella Sciorra arrives for testimony in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra arrives for testimony in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra arrives for testimony in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra arrived at a New York criminal court on Thursday where she is set to testify in Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein&apos;s trial.
