Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Prince Charles meets British Holocaust survivors

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Prince Charles meets British Holocaust survivors

Prince Charles meets British Holocaust survivors

At the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Prince Charles met Marta Wise, who as a 10-year-old girl was sent to Auschwitz and subjected to experiments at the hands of notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

He also met George Shefi, who came to England just before the war on the Kindertransport which rescued so many Jewish children from Nazi Germany.

Report by Barnetth.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NevaLucas

Neva Lucas RT @raybae689: British royal Prince Charles meets climate activist Greta Thunberg https://t.co/uy1loVNuhy https://t.co/DwtEHADIdB 2 minutes ago

egeogh

:^€ ☃️🥽 RT @PixieWizard: I love this! Don't you, @VP? https://t.co/4Y723Q48GR 21 minutes ago

kis_svetlana

Светлана RT @euronews: Prince Charles said teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was "remarkable". https://t.co/QpszuN66qE 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.