Prince Charles meets British Holocaust survivors

At the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Prince Charles met Marta Wise, who as a 10-year-old girl was sent to Auschwitz and subjected to experiments at the hands of notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

He also met George Shefi, who came to England just before the war on the Kindertransport which rescued so many Jewish children from Nazi Germany.

Report by Barnetth.

