Bezos' Lavish Properties: Seattle Estate And NYC Apartments

David Ryder/Getty Images Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has amassed a massive real-estate portfolio across the US.

Last year, he dropped about $80 million for three adjacent New York City apartments.

He also owned four other apartments in the city for years.

The Amazon CEO's other real-estate holdings include a 29,000-square-foot Seattle estate, a Texas ranch, a Washington DC mansion, and two neighboring Beverly Hills homes.