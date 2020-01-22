Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President
Trump Reaches New
Single-Day Tweet Record
Since Becoming President Data from Factba.se says that he shared 142 tweets and retweets
on January 22.
The previous record was
123 tweets set on December 12.
That day, Trump also sent out
nearly 60 tweets in a single hour.
The president set the new mark
as the U.S. senate has begun
debating his impeachment trial.
A majority of the posts on
Wednesday were retweets
from GOP politicians.
The 142 tweets are still
19 short of Trump's all-time
single-day record of 161.
He originally set this mark back in
January 2015, months before starting
his presidential campaign.