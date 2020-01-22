Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President

Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President Data from Factba.se says that he shared 142 tweets and retweets on January 22.

The previous record was 123 tweets set on December 12.

That day, Trump also sent out nearly 60 tweets in a single hour.

The president set the new mark as the U.S. senate has begun debating his impeachment trial.

A majority of the posts on Wednesday were retweets from GOP politicians.

The 142 tweets are still 19 short of Trump's all-time single-day record of 161.

He originally set this mark back in January 2015, months before starting his presidential campaign.