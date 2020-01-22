Global  

911 Calls Of Delivery Truck Driver Alleging He Was Battered By Antonio Brown Released

911 Calls Of Delivery Truck Driver Alleging He Was Battered By Antonio Brown Released

911 Calls Of Delivery Truck Driver Alleging He Was Battered By Antonio Brown Released

CBS4's Carey Codd reports there's been so sign of Brown since a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown on burglary with battery charge

Antonio Brown faces a felony charge of burglary and battery after a moving truck driver alleged he...
USATODAY.com


Antonio Brown Accuser Claims Injuries From Truck Attack, Says AB Threw a Rock

Antonio Brown not only physically assaulted a moving truck driver -- he also picked up a rock and...
TMZ.com


Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown [Video]Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on three criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a delivery driver earlier this week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami

Hollywood Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Antonio Brown [Video]Hollywood Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Antonio Brown

Rielle Creighton report it stems from an altercation with a truck driver.

Credit: CBS4 Miami

