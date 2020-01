Former Chief: They're going to win the Super Bowl

THE STAFF AT K-U HEALTHSYSTEM IS GETTINGEXCITED FOR THE CHIEFSIN THE SUPER BOWL.TODAY - EMPLOYEES HELDA PEP RALLLY ATBATTENFIELD AUDITORIUM.VOICE OF THE CHIEFSMITCH HOLTUS AND K-CWOLF WERE THERE TOGET THE CROWD EXCITED.AND AT THAT PEP RALLYWE FOUND FORMER CHIEFAND SUPER BOWLCHAMPIONJAN STENERUD.HE WAS A PART OF THECHIEFS TEAM THAT WONSUPER BOWL 4.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON JOINS US IN THESTUDIO.MCKENZIE - WHAT DOESHE HAVE TO SAY ABOUTTHE CHIEFS IN SUPERBOWL 54?HE SAYS THEY'RE GOINGTO WIN THE SUPER BOWLAND THAT'S ALL THATMATTERS RIGHT?STENERUD IS THE N-F-L'SGUEST IN MIAMI FOR THE100TH SEASON -- SO HEHAD PLANNED ONATTENDING ALL ALONG.NOW - HE'S EVEN MOREEXCITED TO SEE HIS TEAMBACK AFTER 50 YEARS.JAN STENERUD - PRO FOOTBALLHALL OF FAME"Well, it's the most excitingteam in all of football andMahomes might be the bestone that I've ever seen in mylife and I watch a lot offootball."JAN STENERUD KNOWSWHAT HE'S TALKINGABOUT.HE WAS THE FIRST 'PURE'PLACE KICKER TO ENTERTHE PRO FOOTBALL HALLOF FAME.AND -- WHEN THE CHIEFSUPSET THE VIKINGS INSUPER BOWL 4 --STENERUD KNOCKED 3FIELD GOALS THROUGHTHE UP RIGHTS ---OUTSCORING THE VIKINGSALL BY HIMSELF...STENERUD"All I remember wasconcentrate, concentrate, doyour job and give it everythingyou have every time.

You maynot go on the field at all as akicker, we may go out there7-8 times, so I just wanted tobe sure that I did the very bestevery time I had the chance todo something."IT WASN'T UNTIL HISSENIOR YEAR AT MONTANASTATE THAT HE PLAYEDFOOTBALL.ALL THE WAY FROMNORWAY -- STENERUD WASAN INCREDIBLE SKIJUMPER AND WENT TOSCHOOL ON SCHOLARSHIP.STENERUD"That happened kind of byaccident.

I played soccer as akid and went out and kickedthe football one day andpracticed some and somebodynoticed me and thought I hada talent for it."A TALENT THAT WON HIMMANY HONORS INCLUDING---A SIX-TIME ALL-LEAGUESELECTION -- 2 AFL ALL-STAR GAMES AND 4 PROBOWLS.HE WAS ALSO NAMED THEOUTSTANDING OFFENSIVEPLAYER IN THE 1972 PROBOWL.ON TO MIAMI TO CHEER HISTEAM ON TO VICTORY --STENERUD HAS SOMEADVICE --STENERUD"Just go down and do exactlywhat you've done, the sameroutine, do your job, do thebest you can and you'll comeout on top."STENERUD HAS NO DOUBTTHE CHIEFS WILL WIN THESUPER BOWL.HE SAYS THIS TEAMDOESN'T HAVE ANYWEAKNESES -- AND HE'SPREDICTING A 34-17 WIN