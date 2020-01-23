Global  

Trump’s rollback of US water protections nears completion

Trump's rollback of US water protections nears completion

Trump’s rollback of US water protections nears completion

Environmental groups say the change will allow developers to dump more contaminants in waterways, making it more difficult and expensive for downstream communities to treat drinking water to make it safe.
Trump's rollback of US water protections nears completion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration was expected to announce completion as soon as Thursday...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesPolitico



