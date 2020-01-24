Senators Can Only Drink Water And Milk And Eat Candy During Trump's Impeachment Trial

Senators attending President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial have strict rules to follow.

According to Business Insider, these include prohibiting phones, talking or standing.

Regular rules, like no food and beverages on the floor, will be enforced more as well.

Senators can only drink milk and water, which will be served by pages, with options of still and sparkling water.

The only “food” allowed on the floor is candy from the traditional “candy desk.”