George Soros Thinks Trump And Facebook Are Working Together

Billionaire George Soros thinks Facebook and President Donald Trump are conspiring.

According to Business Insider, he said they are working together for Trump to win the 2020 presidential election.

Yet Soros didn’t offer any evidence while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Soros then talked about them not being able to do anything “to stop” Facebook from spreading misinformation.

In the past, Soros called Facebook a “menace” to society because of its “monopolistic” behavior.
