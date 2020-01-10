Global  

US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case

US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case

US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has turned down the extradition request for US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.
