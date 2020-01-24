Blind Spot movie

Blind Spot movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Dominick Brassan has the power to turn invisible, but rarely uses it.

Instead he has kept it a shameful secret, hidden even from Viveka, his fiancée.

But when his ability to control his gift gets out of hand, his life, friendships and relationships will be forever turned inside out.

Directed by : Pierre Trividic, Patrick Mario Bernard Produced by : Agat Films & Cie / Ex Nihilo Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 44 min French release: 16/10/2019 Production year: 2019