Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Blind Spot movie

Blind Spot movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Blind Spot movie

Blind Spot movie

Blind Spot movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Dominick Brassan has the power to turn invisible, but rarely uses it.

Instead he has kept it a shameful secret, hidden even from Viveka, his fiancée.

But when his ability to control his gift gets out of hand, his life, friendships and relationships will be forever turned inside out.

Directed by : Pierre Trividic, Patrick Mario Bernard Produced by : Agat Films & Cie / Ex Nihilo Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 44 min French release: 16/10/2019 Production year: 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tomp115

Stubble McShave @BurnettRM Since you haven't seen the classic movie "The Sound of Music" and @KristianHarloff haven't seen "The Thi… https://t.co/D0JvqRD11J 2 hours ago

Keitchezart

Keitchez🌷 @OPEN Commissions @rhineville When I lose focus I daydream with vivid images, scenes most probably, like a movie. I do that when I fe… https://t.co/EzJBVzoE7F 7 hours ago

Patch_ISoA

I’m Tony Snark, Irony Man RT @zoedoeslife: get rid of this blind spot when it comes to female abusers. The evidence seems pretty cut and dry to me that Amber was the… 5 days ago

Theynostaydead

Brandon James Baby RT @MovieBlindspot: https://t.co/89YqTasK6q Great trailer and soon to be the next Movie Blind Spot blog. #FilmTwitter #trailers #socialreal… 6 days ago

MovieBlindspot

Movie Blindspot https://t.co/89YqTasK6q Great trailer and soon to be the next Movie Blind Spot blog. #FilmTwitter #trailers #socialrealsim 6 days ago

RedRedSuit

(((RedRedSuit))) @TWLadyGrey @Brave_Writing @ish_not *shrug* His pro-Hillary movie was good. Actually he makes pretty funny and effe… https://t.co/UAbj2QjHqz 6 days ago

zoedoeslife

Zoe 😻 get rid of this blind spot when it comes to female abusers. The evidence seems pretty cut and dry to me that Amber… https://t.co/k0TgyzUlsF 1 week ago

rangerjayfilm

rangerjayfilm @JerryisjustOK @DreadCentral I’ve somehow never seen this movie- huge blind spot 👀 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.