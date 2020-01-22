Global  

Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense

Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense

Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense

The House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump spent their second day of arguments laying out their case that the president abused his power.

Meanwhile, Trump fired back on Twitter; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
WATCH LIVE: With rules set, Senate hears Trump impeachment case

The U.S. Senate was poised to hear opening arguments Wednesday in President Donald Trump’s...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •Reuters


What Happened On The Second Day Of Oral Arguments In The Impeachment Trial

Thursday saw the second day of oral arguments in President Trump's impeachment trial. Democratic...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Len12322815

Lennycip RT @HerschelWalker: Disbelief Democratic Leaders at Impeachment Trial stating the ballot box should not determine the peoples choice for @r… 4 minutes ago

decaturdaily

The Decatur Daily WASHINGTON  — Democratic House prosecutors argued in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial Thursday that he wa… https://t.co/OLnaOX6k9H 7 minutes ago

davwain1

David I.W. RT @CityNewsMTL: The U.S. Senate heard opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday. @MelNakhavoly with the… 33 minutes ago

wrodgers2

Winthrop Rodgers Next week, I think there will be a sense that GOP senators were bored during the House managers' case and Democrati… https://t.co/Aj8fHuxe1z 35 minutes ago

sstaedtler98

TurtlePower98 @HoosierNNYC @MikeFrancesa If your evidence was so good, why after the House testimony did public support for impea… https://t.co/7nDSZQgyVO 39 minutes ago

GtrTaz

Kevin @RepDougCollins " Democratic House prosecutors made an expansive case Thursday at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial… https://t.co/gpQiRZK9Ja 1 hour ago

Mavcoracer1

Raxelrax @HoltenJim @DryHeat7 @foreman589 @RepStefanik @realDonaldTrump You really are asking that question... did you not w… https://t.co/oz1Ls3EM49 1 hour ago

SDMaundu

SD° | Maundu What little I have seen of the "Democratic House Managers' case against Donald Trump" tells me that the impeachment… https://t.co/V9OLQnIxT3 1 hour ago


Day 2 of impeachment trial opening statements wrap up [Video]Day 2 of impeachment trial opening statements wrap up

Day 2 of impeachment trial opening statements wrap up

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:32Published

House Managers Lay Out Their Case On Why They Think President Trump Abused His Power [Video]House Managers Lay Out Their Case On Why They Think President Trump Abused His Power

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from Capitol Hill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:14Published

