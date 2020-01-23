DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid ​The DOJ concluded "there was insufficient predication to establish probable cause to believe that Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power."

