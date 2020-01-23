Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid

DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid

​The DOJ concluded &quot;there was insufficient predication to establish probable cause to believe that Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power.&quot;
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

akuscg

Pamela Tango_AKUSCG RT @Newsy: In a statement to Fox News, Page said the filing "represents another step on the road to recovery for America's deeply damaged j… 2 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy In a statement to Fox News, Page said the filing "represents another step on the road to recovery for America's dee… https://t.co/iT58rk4r20 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

DOJ: We Overstepped By Keeping Tabs On Trump Campaign Adviser For Too Long [Video]DOJ: We Overstepped By Keeping Tabs On Trump Campaign Adviser For Too Long

The US Justice Department has told a court it erred when it continued surveillance of one of President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisers. It's a sign it believes the FBI on occasion went too..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.