Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial

Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial

Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial

Democrats on Thursday pressed their case at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate trial for removing him from office by using the words of his own allies against him to make the point that his actions constituted impeachment offenses.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
