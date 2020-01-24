Global  

Hundreds join anti-government protest organised by Puerto Rican rapper Rene Perez

Hundreds of people joined a protest organized by Puerto Rican rapper Rene Perez in San Juan on Thursday (January 23).

The protesters gathered outside Puerto Rico's governor's mansion to demand the resignation of the US territory's Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced.

This new wave of protests erupted after a video of unused disaster relief sitting in a warehouse went viral.
