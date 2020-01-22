Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

China builds a hospital in six days in epicentre to deal with patients

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
China builds a hospital in six days in epicentre to deal with patients

China builds a hospital in six days in epicentre to deal with patients

Building machinery, including 35 diggers and 10 bulldozers, arrived at the site on Thursday night, with the aim to get the new facility ready by Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

China builds a hospital in six days in epicentre to deal with patients

The Chinese city of Wuhan, epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak, is building a dedicated hospital with 1000-bed to treat patients, which it aims to complete in six days.

As of Thursday (Janaury 24), there were 830 confirmed cases and 25 people had died, the National Health Commission.

Most cases are in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated in a market which traded in illegal wildlife.

Preliminary research suggested that in the most recent stage of its evolution, the Wuhan virus was passed on to humans from snakes.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million people and a major transport hub, is in a virtual lockdown.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

dayoadesulu

Dayo Adesulu Deadly Coronavirus: China Builds New Hospital in 10 days - https://t.co/MgeTpCdYEV 2 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews China begins the 6-days construction of a 100-beds hospital in Wuhan to tackle the coronavirus as 14 cities go into… https://t.co/jzN8TvFLQ4 2 minutes ago

STeampelosi

Sharon #TeamPelosi RT @Martamendoza718: There are now 2 confirmed cases in the US, Washington State and Texas. They’re saying this originated from eating bat… 4 minutes ago

quantumpsychic

Michael J Mcdonnell China builds 10-day hospital for virus: https://t.co/pS3uHEbX2R https://t.co/WGHhWEY4KB 6 minutes ago

quantumpsychic

Michael J Mcdonnell China builds 10-day hospital for virus https://t.co/pS3uHEbX2R 6 minutes ago

_DirtyS_

_DirtyS_ RT @eha_news: #China builds a new 1,000-bed hospital in five days to treat victims of the new deadly #coronavirus The construction of the… 6 minutes ago

Martamendoza718

Marta Mendoza🆘🌊🇺🇸🌊🇵🇷🌊🇺🇸🌊🇵🇷🌊 There are now 2 confirmed cases in the US, Washington State and Texas. They’re saying this originated from eating… https://t.co/pp5N06Oaew 14 minutes ago

eha_news

EHA News #China builds a new 1,000-bed hospital in five days to treat victims of the new deadly #coronavirus The constructi… https://t.co/CdGk7lorGR 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus [Video]Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated after contracting the deadly coronavirus that has killed 26 people in China. The footage shows the entrance of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:44Published

Doctors in protective clothing treat patients in Wuhan hospital during the coronavirus outbreak [Video]Doctors in protective clothing treat patients in Wuhan hospital during the coronavirus outbreak

Doctors were seen wearing protective clothing while treating patients at Wuhan Union Hospital on January 21.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.