China builds a hospital in six days in epicentre to deal with patients

The Chinese city of Wuhan, epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak, is building a dedicated hospital with 1000-bed to treat patients, which it aims to complete in six days.

As of Thursday (Janaury 24), there were 830 confirmed cases and 25 people had died, the National Health Commission.

Most cases are in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated in a market which traded in illegal wildlife.

Preliminary research suggested that in the most recent stage of its evolution, the Wuhan virus was passed on to humans from snakes.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million people and a major transport hub, is in a virtual lockdown.