Deepika is 1st Indian star in a Louis Vuitton global campaign

Deepika is 1st Indian star in a Louis Vuitton global campaign

Deepika is 1st Indian star in a Louis Vuitton global campaign

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has become the first ever actor from India to feature in the global campaign of luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

