Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

20 million people quarantined in China due to coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
20 million people quarantined in China due to coronavirus outbreak

20 million people quarantined in China due to coronavirus outbreak

The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Scale of China’s Wuhan Shutdown Is Believed to Be Without Precedent

In sealing off a city of 11 million people, China is trying to halt a coronavirus outbreak using a...
NYTimes.com - Published

Over 41 million people now affected by China transport bans

In an attempt to contain the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, China has extended a transport ban...
SBS - Published Also reported by •NPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

DoomsdaysCW

DoomsdaysCW🌻🌹☢️ RT @JohnGVibes: 20 Million people are now quarantined in China over the outbreak of a new virus that originated in a city called Wuhan. The… 7 seconds ago

VacantFT

damn RT @Terrence_STR: Wuhan China 🇨🇳 Corona Virus Update⚠️ Disturbing Leaked Video shows People literally falling over as they succumb to Vi… 11 seconds ago

lvormittag

Larissa Vormittag RT @kinsellawarren: China has 35 million people quarantined while Canada’s Minister of Health says that the #coronarovirus is not a risk to… 50 seconds ago

KarlGates9

Big_fish RT @paul_furber: The #coronavirus is a bioweapon with two components: flu and some sort of engineered payload. Incubation period is a week… 1 minute ago

CallMeAyeJizzle

A.Rice RT @BellaMafia305: China has quarantined 35 million people. I'm just waiting for Trump to expeditiously stop flights from China. They've… 2 minutes ago

juella_

Julee Josephs RT @FinnaganMarina: 11 million people in Wuhan China quarantined & fumigated like roaches! Hun, what’s that smell? No worries dear, it’s… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sections Of The great Wall Of China Closing To Visitors [Video]Sections Of The great Wall Of China Closing To Visitors

Sections of China’s Great Wall near Beijing will be closed to visitors beginning Saturday. The closure is designed to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. State media and the Beijing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus: Screenings Continue At SFO, Alameda County Tests People For Symptoms [Video]Coronavirus: Screenings Continue At SFO, Alameda County Tests People For Symptoms

Looking to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, officials in Alameda County have tested several people for possible symptoms. Meanwhile, passengers arriving at SFO from Wuhan, China are still..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.