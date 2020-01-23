20 million people quarantined in China due to coronavirus outbreak 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published 20 million people quarantined in China due to coronavirus outbreak The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this DoomsdaysCW🌻🌹☢️ RT @JohnGVibes: 20 Million people are now quarantined in China over the outbreak of a new virus that originated in a city called Wuhan. The… 7 seconds ago damn RT @Terrence_STR: Wuhan China 🇨🇳 Corona Virus Update⚠️ Disturbing Leaked Video shows People literally falling over as they succumb to Vi… 11 seconds ago Larissa Vormittag RT @kinsellawarren: China has 35 million people quarantined while Canada’s Minister of Health says that the #coronarovirus is not a risk to… 50 seconds ago Big_fish RT @paul_furber: The #coronavirus is a bioweapon with two components: flu and some sort of engineered payload. Incubation period is a week… 1 minute ago A.Rice RT @BellaMafia305: China has quarantined 35 million people. I'm just waiting for Trump to expeditiously stop flights from China. They've… 2 minutes ago Julee Josephs RT @FinnaganMarina: 11 million people in Wuhan China quarantined & fumigated like roaches! Hun, what’s that smell? No worries dear, it’s… 2 minutes ago