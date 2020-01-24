Global  

Artists perform dazzling fire dragon dance to welcome the Year of the Rat

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Artists performed a dazzling fire dragon dance to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year in Chongqing on January 20.

The impressive clip shot in Tongliang District shows the dragon dance being performing among the sparks.

The fire dragon dance will be performed at 7:30 pm every night from January 20 to February 9.
