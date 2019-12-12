Greta Thunberg rejects U.S. Treasury chief's degree dig 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:58s - Published Greta Thunberg rejects U.S. Treasury chief's degree dig Thunberg joined students for a climate strike on Friday after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, where U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had earlier jibed that she should study economics. Emer McCarthy reports.

