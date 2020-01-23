Global  

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia Are Identified

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s
Capt.

Ian McBeth, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson and Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr. were all U.S. military veterans.
3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In AustraliaWatch VideoThree U.S. firefighters died in Australia on Thursday, where they were helping fight...
Newsy - Published

Australia bushfires send CO2 levels soaring

The fires in Australia are a major factor in one of the biggest rises in atmospheric CO2 in 60 years,...
Deutsche Welle - Published


BobbyKammer

Bobby Kammer RT @SaraCarterDC: Three U.S. Firefighters Killed In Australia Plane Crash 'Heroically' Served Our Country Praying for these three remarka… 2 seconds ago

greenstagarmory

Green Stag Armory RT @SenMcSallyAZ: AZ tragically lost First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson yesterday. A 20-year Marine veteran, Hudson died protecting others. Pr… 1 minute ago

SFDukie

SFDukie RT @speculawyer: 3 American First Responder casualties lost in the climate war. 😥 CNN: 3 American firefighters killed in Australia plane… 4 minutes ago

drachirnosneh

Richie RT @NinjaEconomics: A large water-bombing plane has crashed while fighting fires southwest of Sydney, killing all three US crew on board. h… 4 minutes ago

JaneBPetty1

Jane B Petty RT @TheSun: Firefighters killed in plane crash while fighting Australia’s bushfires are pictured for first time https://t.co/7iKXdRJSlq 5 minutes ago

CaseyHinds

She persisted RT @CBSNews: Three Americans killed in Australian plane crash identified – and all are U.S. military veterans https://t.co/LvcCF8of50 https… 6 minutes ago

SharonKPIX

Sharon Chin RT @CBSEveningNews: Three Americans killed in a plane crash while battling the wildfires in Australia ID'd as Captain Ian McBeth, first off… 10 minutes ago


Marine in Australia plane crash lived in San Diego [Video]Marine in Australia plane crash lived in San Diego

Paul Hudson, one of three men killed in a firefighting plane crash in Australia, was in the Marine Corps and previously lived in San Diego.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published

Florida firefighter among three killed in Australia plane crash [Video]Florida firefighter among three killed in Australia plane crash

Their employer identified the men killed as Capt. Ian H. McBeth of Montana, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson of Arizona and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr. of Florida.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:30Published

