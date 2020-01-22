Global  

Eli Manning Announces Retirement

Eli Manning Announces Retirement

Eli Manning Announces Retirement

After 16 years as quarterback for the New York Giants, Eli Manning announced his retirement from the NFL Friday.
Giants’ Eli Manning Announces Retirement

The New York Giants have confirmed Eli Manning will be holding a press conference on Friday to...
Michael Rapaport explains why Eli Manning needs to be in the Hall of Fame

Michael Rapaport explains why Eli Manning needs to be in the Hall of FameMichael Rapaport joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Eli Manning's retirement becoming...
Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Retiring After 16 Seasons [Video]Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Retiring After 16 Seasons

Eli Manning, the Giants all-time great quarterback, has decided instead of being a back-up or signing on with another team, he'd rather retire at the age of 39; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire [Video]Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire

Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire. The 39-year-old two-time Super Bowl MVP will officially make the announcement on Friday. He steps away from the NFL after 16 seasons and two championships with..

