Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan.

24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open.

Her loss came as a shock to many, as Williams was seeded at No.

8 and had previously won the tournament seven times.

In the first set, Wang, seeded at No.

27, dominated with a score of 6-4.

Williams managed to bounce back and force a tie-breaker in the second set, winning 7-2 against Wang.

Her luck came to a halt in the third set however, as Wang finished the match with a 7-5 win.

Her loss and subsequent exit from the Australian Open marks Williams’s earliest exit ever from the tournament.

When asked about the match afterwards, Williams said she was shocked by the outcome.

Serena Williams, via ‘Washington Post’ She went on to say that the way she played was “unprofessional” and that she couldn’t afford to play like that “at this stage of [her] career.” Serena Williams, via ‘Washington Post’