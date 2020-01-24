Global  

Second coronavirus case confirmed in U.S.

South Korea confirms second coronavirus case

South Korea on Friday confirmed its second case of the SARS-like virus that has killed at least 25 in...
CDC: Second U.S. coronavirus case is Chicago resident who traveled to Wuhan


Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed a woman in her 60s is infected with the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, but says it is..

Coronavirus Confirmed In Chicago [Video]Coronavirus Confirmed In Chicago

Illinois health officials announced the second confirmed case of Coronavirus in the U.S. was located in Chicago. Katie Johnston reports.

