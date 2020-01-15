Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Robert Downey Jr.'s son made Iron Man his favourite Marvel character out of pity

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Robert Downey Jr.'s son made Iron Man his favourite Marvel character out of pity

Robert Downey Jr.'s son made Iron Man his favourite Marvel character out of pity

Robert Downey Jr.'s son made Iron Man his favourite Marvel character out of pity The actor - who has son Indio, 26, with first wife Deborah Falconer and son Exton, seven, and daughter Avri, five, with spouse Susan - portrayed the character for 11 years and has seen his alter ego fall in and out of favour with his kids over the years.

Speaking to talk show host Graham Norton, he said: He added:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Robert Downey Jr pitied by son - Robert Downey Jr.'s son has "taken pity" on him and has made Iron Man his favourit… https://t.co/PWxjCTn7bf 4 hours ago

masonb840

Masonb840 @TheDailyShroom At least call Robert Downey jr. Did please make a really bad movie with all the money he made from… https://t.co/Auxm4zmXwc 6 hours ago

pacartomholIand

k h a n s a RT @downeysduckling: NEWS: Robert Downey Jr made "Dolittle" for Kids who miss Iron Man, NOT for Adults and Critics to say it’s not a big m… 13 hours ago

TimRossComedy

Tim Ross R. Downey Jr: wears a suit made out of iron and flies around fighting bad guys and hanging out with mark Ruffalo… https://t.co/PHh155QlVJ 20 hours ago

AngelEnergy963

Messenger RT @anchorwendyryan: Yep... this made me cry. https://t.co/ziyzng8Qmu 2 days ago

anchorwendyryan

wendy Yep... this made me cry. https://t.co/ziyzng8Qmu 2 days ago

marc_kadoch

markish @mick2rip @GeeksGamersCom Yes and no There are plenty of actors or actresses I'd got to the theater for. If an act… https://t.co/r5rEUh5Rgu 2 days ago

solarenergytomb

Vegan solarman RT @solarenergytomb: Robert Downey Jr. has said he’s going vegan “for legumes.” The Iron Man actor stars in the 2020 film “Dolittle” produc… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robert Downey Jr enjoyed being an example to children when playing Iron Man [Video]Robert Downey Jr enjoyed being an example to children when playing Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. says the most satisfying thing about playing Iron Man was being a role model to children who were inspired by the Marvel superhero.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:15Published

Rami Malek convinced Robert Downey Jr. emails were fake [Video]Rami Malek convinced Robert Downey Jr. emails were fake

Rami Malek was convinced he was at the receiving end of an email prank when he was first contacted by Robert Downey Jr. to co-star in new movie Dolittle.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.