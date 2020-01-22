Global  

Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan

Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan

Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan said on his podcast that he plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in this year's Democratic primary elections.

Sanders has embraced Rogan's support.

Business Insider says Sanders is turning the endorsement into an advertisement he shared with his Twitter followers.

Rogan is a comedian and cultural commentator.

He is known for controversial comments widely considered to be sexist, homophobic, racist, and transphobic.

Many of Sanders female supporters scorned him for welcoming Rogan.
