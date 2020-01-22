Global  

Taylor Swift Talks Overcoming Eating Disorder In ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary

Taylor Swift Talks Overcoming Eating Disorder In ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary

Taylor Swift Talks Overcoming Eating Disorder In ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary

The new Netflix documentary, “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana”, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, follows the highs and lows of the superstar’s life over the past few years.

ET Canada has all the details about the most shocking revelation from the film - Taylor’s battle with an eating disorder.
Taylor Swift Details Past Struggle With Eating Disorder in Miss Americana Documentary

Taylor Swift isn't holding anything back in her new Netflix documentary. In Taylor Swift: Miss...
Taylor Swift opens up in Netflix documentary: 'I became the person everyone wanted me to be'

"I had to deconstruct an entire belief system, toss it out, and reject it," Taylor Swift shares in...
Taylor Swift reveals eating disorder battle in new documentary

Taylor Swift reveals her battle with an eating disorder in her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder In 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,' the pop star reveals that the paparazzi's scrutiny led to her developing an "unhealthy" relationship..

