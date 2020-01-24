Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Allegations Of Abuse Surface After 8-Year-Old's Death On Long Island

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Allegations Of Abuse Surface After 8-Year-Old's Death On Long Island

Allegations Of Abuse Surface After 8-Year-Old's Death On Long Island

An NYPD officer and his fiancee are both facing murder charges in the death of the officer's son, and allegations of abuse in the household are now surfacing; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.