Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:46s - Published < > Embed
NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Another round of snow will be moving through at times tonight.

Another 2-4" is possible by Saturday morning.

It appears that this cut off low will depart sometime Saturday afternoon or evening with some drier weather for the next few days afterwords.

Any accumulation on Saturday/Sunday will be light with maybe a Tr-1" possible, though melting on treated pavement, With temperatures above freezing for the coming days, while snow may accumulate, it will also melt a bit.

This will cut down on bigger changes on our snow depth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

With rain at times.

1-2"are possible by Saturdaymorning.It appears that this cut offlow will depart sometimeSaturday afternoon orevening with some drierweather for the next fewdays afterwords.

Anyaccumulation onSaturday will be light withmaybe a Tr-1" possible,though melting ontreated pavement,With temperatures abovefreezing for the comingdays, while snow mayaccumulate, it will alsomelt a bit.

This will cutdown on bigger changeson our snow depth.NEXT AT SIX .....".....31.35 if the shoefits.repair it".....31.35 if the shoefit




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brett's Forecast 1-24 [Video]Brett's Forecast 1-24

Brett's Forecast 1-24

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 03:33Published

Claire's Forecast 1-24 [Video]Claire's Forecast 1-24

Claire's Forecast 1-24

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.