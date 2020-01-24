NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Another round of snow will be moving through at times tonight.

Another 2-4" is possible by Saturday morning.

It appears that this cut off low will depart sometime Saturday afternoon or evening with some drier weather for the next few days afterwords.

Any accumulation on Saturday/Sunday will be light with maybe a Tr-1" possible, though melting on treated pavement, With temperatures above freezing for the coming days, while snow may accumulate, it will also melt a bit.

This will cut down on bigger changes on our snow depth.