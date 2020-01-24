Serena Williams At The 2020 Australian Open

No.8 seed Serena Williams' dreams of a 24th Grand Slam singles title was shattered in the third round...

*Melbourne:* Serena Williams was sensationally knocked out of the Australian Open third round by...

Abdullah Saad RT @MarketWatch : American women at the Australian Open: 15-year-old Coco Gauff wins and 38-year old Serena Williams loses https://t.co/TjY1… 22 minutes ago

Temo Ghonghadze RT @christophclarey : My look at Serena after her latest Grand Slam letdown. This one felt rather different. But she's still at the crossroa… 15 minutes ago

Seattle Times Sports Serena's route back to the highest peaks of tennis has arrived at a crossroads. She knows she's better than her Aus… https://t.co/tRP5EXI1CX 4 minutes ago