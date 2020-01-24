Global  

Serena Williams At The 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams At The 2020 Australian OpenShe was defeated by this player.
Australian Open: Serena Williams' shocking loss ends record bid

*Melbourne:* Serena Williams was sensationally knocked out of the Australian Open third round by...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Serena Williams Knocked Out In Australian Open Round 3

No.8 seed Serena Williams' dreams of a 24th Grand Slam singles title was shattered in the third round...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBBC SportBrisbane TimesIndiaTimesNews24BBC NewsZee NewsNYTimes.comIndian ExpressIndependent



SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports Serena's route back to the highest peaks of tennis has arrived at a crossroads. She knows she's better than her Aus… https://t.co/tRP5EXI1CX 4 minutes ago

HelenDe71267197

HelenDelaRosa RT @washingtonpost: Serena Williams bemoans her "unprofessional" loss at Australian Open https://t.co/1GfFV4kIUZ 9 minutes ago

DulieuGerard

gerard dulieu RT @BBCNews: Australian Open: Where does Serena Williams' defeat leave the 23-time Grand Slam champion? https://t.co/1uwJjdqOYO 10 minutes ago

2Temo

Temo Ghonghadze RT @christophclarey: My look at Serena after her latest Grand Slam letdown. This one felt rather different. But she's still at the crossroa… 15 minutes ago

QuadeersultanM

mir quadeer Serena Williams harshly criticizes her play after Australian Open upset: 'That's unprofessional'… https://t.co/wv0rIZf1qE 18 minutes ago

summedupcanada

News SummedUp Canada Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams suffer upsets at Australian Open https://t.co/j4H827VMoi 19 minutes ago

Abdullahsaad700

Abdullah Saad RT @MarketWatch: American women at the Australian Open: 15-year-old Coco Gauff wins and 38-year old Serena Williams loses https://t.co/TjY1… 22 minutes ago

kupolom

Olegatr pod kupolom RT @TennisChannel: .@CocoGauff dominated. @RogerFederer redeemed. @SerenaWilliams fell. Get caught up on what you missed at #AusOpen Day 5… 24 minutes ago


Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:21Published

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

