Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Zoo staff hold underwater aquarium show to mark Chinese New Year

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Zoo staff hold underwater aquarium show to mark Chinese New Year

Zoo staff hold underwater aquarium show to mark Chinese New Year

An aquarium hosted a special underwater lion dance show to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Staff at the Chiang Mai Zoo in northern Thailand, donned red and golden silk clothes and diving equipment before plunging into the tank with large Chinese dragons.

They then swam with the fish and sharks in a 'lion dance' show to welcome in the year of the rat.

They will do the underwater performance every day until January 27.

Zoo boss Narutat Charoensethasin also prepared red envelopes with gifts inside which he will hand out to visitors, many of whom are Chinese tourists.

He said: "I wanted to welcome everyone to enjoy the show we prepared for the Chinese New Year event.

We will also give out discount coupons as a gift for the festival."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weekend Events Across Coloardo [Video]Weekend Events Across Coloardo

It is a classic Colorado weekend with the Ouray Ice Festival, Denver Winter Brew Fest, National Western Stock Show, and 26th annual Chinese New Year Celebration.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:21Published

Lion and dragon dancers on show in Padang as city begins Chinese New Year celebrations [Video]Lion and dragon dancers on show in Padang as city begins Chinese New Year celebrations

Lion and dragon dancers were on show in Padang as the city began its Chinese New Year celebrations on January 24. Thousands of tourists and locals gathered at the Shee Hin Kiong temple to watch the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.