Zoo staff hold underwater aquarium show to mark Chinese New Year

An aquarium hosted a special underwater lion dance show to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Staff at the Chiang Mai Zoo in northern Thailand, donned red and golden silk clothes and diving equipment before plunging into the tank with large Chinese dragons.

They then swam with the fish and sharks in a 'lion dance' show to welcome in the year of the rat.

They will do the underwater performance every day until January 27.

Zoo boss Narutat Charoensethasin also prepared red envelopes with gifts inside which he will hand out to visitors, many of whom are Chinese tourists.

He said: "I wanted to welcome everyone to enjoy the show we prepared for the Chinese New Year event.

We will also give out discount coupons as a gift for the festival."