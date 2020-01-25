Safe Spaces Movie - Justin Long 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:06s - Published Safe Spaces Movie - Justin Long Safe Spaces Movie Trailer HD - Starring: Justin Long - Plot synopsis: An NYC professor spends a week re-connecting with his family while defending his reputation over controversial behavior at his college. Starring: Justin Long, Fran Drescher, Richard Schiff, Kate Berlin, Lynn Cohen and Michael Godere Directed by: Daniel Schechter 0

