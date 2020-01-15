Global  

Watch: Jair Bolsonaro meets PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday.

The two leaders held delegation level talks.
