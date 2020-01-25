Global  

10 Fallbrook students arrested for school brawl

10 Fallbrook students arrested for school brawl

10 Fallbrook students arrested for school brawl

Ten Fallbrook High School students were arrested Friday after a massive brawl erupted on campus.

The massive fight involved about 20 students near the campus' cafeteria.
