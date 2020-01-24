Global  

Taylor Swift Talks About Her Past Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift Talks About Her Past Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift Talks About Her Past Eating Disorder

In her new documentary, “Miss Americana," Taylor Swift talks about her past struggles with an eating disorder.

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Struggling With Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift is getting candid about overcoming her battle with an eating disorder. The 30-year-old...
The Papers: Chinese images of virus lockdown, while Taylor Swift talks

A number of papers lead on concerns over coronavirus, while Taylor Swift reveals her eating disorder.
