China virus infected and death toll grows

China virus infected and death toll grows

China virus infected and death toll grows

Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus.

China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide

China said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus that has infected more than 1,300 people...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters•Independent


China warns virus could mutate and spread as death toll rises

Beijing (AFP) Jan 22, 2020 A new virus that has killed nine people, infected hundreds and reached...
Terra Daily - Published


TauTumhare

TauPun @dhruv_rathee Coronavirus causes respiratory infection resulting in death. ->China has put quarantine on 12 cities… https://t.co/kDa3oV8NsA 24 seconds ago

SonyaBaker2

Sonya RT @lizmoblubuckeye: The coronavirus is moving very quickly 😳😷 China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide http… 9 minutes ago

TauTumhare

TauPun @PresidentVerde Coronavirus causes respiratory infection resulting in death. ->China has put quarantine on 12 citie… https://t.co/wKjLIbgyEA 10 minutes ago

camlawnman

Chris A Lawnman Coronavirus death toll climbs to 41 in China https://t.co/IFcT1Gidjz 15 minutes ago

TauTumhare

TauPun @RoflGandhi_ Coronavirus causes respiratory infection resulting in death. ->China has put quarantine on 12 cities t… https://t.co/BMYTxDkgWO 16 minutes ago

EDNAASCHENBROIC

EDNA ASCHENBROICH RT @EagleNews: Deadly corona virus death toll jumps to 41 in China; more than 1,000 now infected Read here: https://t.co/WovuUHGF6N #eagl… 18 minutes ago

globalpawn

ross Coronavirus death toll climbs to 42 in China https://t.co/x1HH7JC0cR is the beginning which has no end they must fe… https://t.co/HvJCIYZchq 25 minutes ago

R_H_Ebright

Richard H. Ebright "putting infected people in hospital with other patients was a major cause of the cross-infections that also reache… https://t.co/ebCBvGvxJ3 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic [Video]Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

The death toll from China&apos;s coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency. Emer McCarthy reports.

China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases [Video]China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus. This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters. The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..

