China virus infected and death toll grows
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published
2 hours ago < > Embed
China virus infected and death toll grows
Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus.
Recent related news from verified sources
China said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus that has infected more than 1,300 people... Reuters India - Published 20 hours ago Also reported by • Reuters • Independent
Beijing (AFP) Jan 22, 2020
A new virus that has killed nine people, infected hundreds and reached... Terra Daily - Published 3 days ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases
China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus.
This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters.
The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 20 hours ago