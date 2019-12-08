Global  

Laila Anderson introduces Blues at All-Star Game

Laila Anderson introduces Blues at All-Star Game

Laila Anderson introduces Blues at All-Star Game

Laila Anderson, the brave young fan who helped inspire the Blues to their Stanley Cup victory last season, announces Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Jordan Binnington and Alex Pietrangelo during the starting lineups at Enterprise Center
