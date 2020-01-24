Global  

Watch: India Gate illuminates in tricolour on Republic Day eve

India Gate illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Republic Day.

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on 26 Jan 2020.

Republic Day marks the day on which the Constitution of India came into effect.
