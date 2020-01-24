Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Matteo Salvini > Italy's right-wing League party seeks electoral comeback

Italy's right-wing League party seeks electoral comeback

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:48s - Published < > Embed
Italy's right-wing League party seeks electoral comeback

Italy's right-wing League party seeks electoral comeback

Former deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and his League party are likely to claim power when Italy next holds parliamentary elections.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Regional Elections In Italy May Be A Bellwether For A Far-Right Party

The right-wing League party has been booted out of Italy's federal government, but could make a...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AsifHasan1902

Md. Asif Hasan RT @TRTWorldNow: Italy's right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini has failed to overturn decades of leftist rule in the northern region of E… 9 hours ago

pfsca28

Piero RT @SAISHopkins: Director of @JHU_BIPR Filippo Taddei (@taddei76) commented on the defeat of Italy’s right-wing League party in the country… 5 days ago

SAISHopkins

Johns Hopkins | SAIS Director of @JHU_BIPR Filippo Taddei (@taddei76) commented on the defeat of Italy’s right-wing League party in the… https://t.co/ma2Se3Vken 5 days ago

eels_on

Philip - P&B RT @Reuters: Italy's right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini, who had been relentlessly promoting anti-immigrant and anti-Europe policies,… 5 days ago

simone_spita

Simone Spita #Italy’s government sighed with relief as the right-wing #League failed to wrest the governorship of #EmiliaRomagna… https://t.co/SgveDMt8nY 6 days ago

TRTWorldNow

TRT World Now Italy's right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini has failed to overturn decades of leftist rule in the northern regi… https://t.co/9eLKtzHqr5 6 days ago

hesperidia

ice cream clown some good news today: both peru's right-wing popular force, led by keiko fujimori, and italy's nationalist league,… https://t.co/WxrU9qcDoX 6 days ago

Andymorgantwit

Andy Morgan RT @Reuters: Italy's right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini failed to overturn decades of leftist rule in the northern region of Emilia-Ro… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.